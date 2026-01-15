Italy Urges Its Citizens to Leave Iran Amid Security Concerns
Italy has issued a renewed plea for its citizens to leave Iran, citing security concerns. The foreign ministry highlighted that approximately 600 Italians reside in Iran, predominantly in Tehran. This announcement underscores growing apprehensions about safety in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 15-01-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 00:53 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy has once again implored its citizens to exit Iran due to escalating safety concerns, according to a statement from the foreign ministry released on Wednesday.
The advisory pointed out that there are roughly 600 Italians currently residing in Iran, with most living in the Tehran area.
This move reflects heightened international concerns over the local security climate.
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- citizens
- foreign ministry
- security
- situation
- safety
- Tehran
- Iran
- appeal
- international
ALSO READ
FAIMA Protests NEET-PG Cut-Off Reduction: Alarm Over Patient Safety
Quick Commerce Giants Rethink '10-Minute' Promise Amid Safety Concerns
Terrorist recruitment at its lowest in J-K; clear improvement in security situation in Northeast, particularly Manipur: Army chief.
Tehran's Tension: Iran Threatens Retaliation Against U.S. Bases Over Intervention Risk
Qatar Implements Safety Measures Amid Rising Tensions