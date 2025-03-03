Euro Rallies Amid Talk of Increased Fiscal Spending and Ukraine Peace Prospects

The euro experienced a significant rise on Monday, buoyed by investors' expectations of heightened fiscal spending across the euro area and the potential for a peace agreement in Ukraine. This shift came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's diplomacy efforts, including a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, which ended in disappointment.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed European leaders' intention to develop a peace proposal for Ukraine. The euro gained 0.85% to $1.0464 from Friday's low of $1.0359. The European Commission will present plans to bolster EU defense capabilities amid speculation about a German fiscal policy shift.

Germany's government formation talks include plans for major infrastructure and defense investments. Analysts suggest a possible Ukraine peace deal could bolster eurozone growth, driving the currency higher. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar eased, while cryptocurrencies and other currencies like the Canadian dollar saw fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)