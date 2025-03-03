Daring Escape: Bride Thwarts Abduction Attempt

In Chapar, an alleged abduction attempt unfolded at a beauty parlour on Monday as three men tried to seize a bride undergoing her bridal preparations. The accused, identified as Nikhil, Shivam, and Abhishek, not only attempted the abduction but also vandalized the establishment before fleeing, according to local authorities.

Circle Officer Rajkumar Sav confirmed that charges have been filed against the trio, who opposed the wedding. A complaint by the bride's family stated her journey from Bijopur village to the parlour was interrupted by the men, who arrived in a car, assaulted a relative, and caused chaos in their thwarted effort to kidnap her. However, the bride showed remarkable courage, resisting and successfully escaping their clutches.

Although initially deterred, the wedding proceeded under the watchful eyes of law enforcement, securing a happy ending amidst the chaos. The accused left behind their vehicle in their hasty retreat, swiftly fleeing the scene.

