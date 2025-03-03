Left Menu

Daring Escape: Bride Thwarts Abduction Attempt

Three men attempted to abduct a bride from a beauty parlour in Chapar. The accused vandalized the parlour and assaulted a relative, but the bride resisted and escaped. They fled, leaving behind their vehicle. The marriage was later held under police protection. A case has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:30 IST
Daring Escape: Bride Thwarts Abduction Attempt
  • Country:
  • India

In Chapar, an alleged abduction attempt unfolded at a beauty parlour on Monday as three men tried to seize a bride undergoing her bridal preparations. The accused, identified as Nikhil, Shivam, and Abhishek, not only attempted the abduction but also vandalized the establishment before fleeing, according to local authorities.

Circle Officer Rajkumar Sav confirmed that charges have been filed against the trio, who opposed the wedding. A complaint by the bride's family stated her journey from Bijopur village to the parlour was interrupted by the men, who arrived in a car, assaulted a relative, and caused chaos in their thwarted effort to kidnap her. However, the bride showed remarkable courage, resisting and successfully escaping their clutches.

Although initially deterred, the wedding proceeded under the watchful eyes of law enforcement, securing a happy ending amidst the chaos. The accused left behind their vehicle in their hasty retreat, swiftly fleeing the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025