Crackdown on Militants: Assam Rifles and Arunachal Police in Action

Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police have intensified efforts against ULFA (I) militants in Manabhum Reserve Forest. Security measures include sealing routes to prevent escape. The militant group, entering from Myanmar, aims for subversive activities and extortion in Arunachal Pradesh, with demands reaching up to Rs 1 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:10 IST
Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh Police, has commenced a significant operation targeting ULFA (I) militants. This follows reliable intelligence indicating the group's armed presence within the dense Manabhum Reserve Forest, located at the intersection of Namsai and Changlang districts.

According to Namsai SP Sange Thinley, security forces have effectively sealed off all potential entry and exit routes to trap the insurgents and thwart any attempts at escape. This coordinated effort aims to mitigate the threat posed by the group, which infiltrated Arunachal Pradesh from Myanmar.

Sources indicate that at least eight residents in the Chowkham area have received extortion letters from ULFA (I), with financial demands ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 1 crore. These developments underscore the urgency and gravity of the situation in this northeastern region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

