New Era at the ICJ: Judge Yuji Iwasawa Takes the Helm

Judge Yuji Iwasawa has been elected president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), following Nawaf Salam's resignation to assume the role of Lebanon's prime minister. Iwasawa, a Japanese representative and ICJ member since 2018, will serve as president until February 5, 2027.

The ICJ, based in The Hague and the United Nations' principal judicial body, was instituted in 1945 to address disputes between states. Iwasawa's appointment comes amidst high-profile attention on the court's ongoing case regarding genocide accusations in the Gaza conflict.

In recent developments, the ICJ ruled that Israel's post-1967 settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are illegal, a verdict aligning with Palestinian and wider international community perspectives but contested by Israel on historical, political, and security grounds.

