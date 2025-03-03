Tragic Fate: Indian Woman Executed in UAE

An Indian woman, Shahzadi Khan, was executed in Abu Dhabi after being convicted of murdering a four-month-old child, the Delhi High Court was informed. The execution took place on February 15, despite ongoing pleas from her family and efforts by the Indian government to seek clemency.

Shahzadi's father had filed a petition seeking clarity on her status, amid claims of inadequate legal representation and alleged coerced confession. The Indian Embassy provided legal assistance, but the UAE's Court of Cassation upheld her sentence. Family members were finally informed after her execution was completed.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the tragic development, revealing their attempt to mediate through mercy petitions. Shahzadi's final call to her family was on February 14, marking a poignant end to the family's desperate pursuit of information and justice for their daughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)