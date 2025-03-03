Tragic Fate: Indian Woman Executed in UAE
Shahzadi Khan, an Indian woman, was executed in Abu Dhabi for the alleged murder of a four-month-old child. Her father petitioned for information on her status, asserting that she was inadequately represented. Despite the Indian Embassy's efforts, the death penalty was enforced. The family was informed post-execution.
- Country:
- India
An Indian woman, Shahzadi Khan, was executed in Abu Dhabi after being convicted of murdering a four-month-old child, the Delhi High Court was informed. The execution took place on February 15, despite ongoing pleas from her family and efforts by the Indian government to seek clemency.
Shahzadi's father had filed a petition seeking clarity on her status, amid claims of inadequate legal representation and alleged coerced confession. The Indian Embassy provided legal assistance, but the UAE's Court of Cassation upheld her sentence. Family members were finally informed after her execution was completed.
The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the tragic development, revealing their attempt to mediate through mercy petitions. Shahzadi's final call to her family was on February 14, marking a poignant end to the family's desperate pursuit of information and justice for their daughter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Shopkeeper's Sexual Assault Case
Delhi High Court Overturns Arbitration Ruling: Reliance Hit with Gas Dispute Verdict
Delhi High Court Criticizes Police for Delayed Investigation, Orders Enquiry
Delhi High Court to Hear Plea for Renaming India to Bharat in 2025
Delhi High Court Criticizes Police for Delayed Investigation