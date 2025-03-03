Opposition Leader Criticizes AAP for Budget Evasion and Governance Failures in Delhi

In a heated session at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Leader of Opposition Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of evading budget discussions to mask its governance shortcomings. Singh presented suggestions on the revised budget estimates for 2024-25, highlighting AAP's reluctance to engage in meaningful dialogue despite their House majority.

Singh argued that AAP's lack of vision and failure to heed opposition suggestions resulted in their defeat in the latest Assembly elections. He accused the party of stalling the Corporation's progress, highlighting AAP's decision to adjourn the House mid-session as evidence of their disregard for democratic processes. Singh proclaimed that the BJP would appoint a new Mayor come April, as citizens have rejected AAP's leadership.

Singh further criticized AAP's handling of municipal finances, pointing out revenue shortfalls, and addressed issues such as pollution control and the neglect of sanitation worker welfare. He accused AAP of failing to implement promised resettlement plans for the urban poor, arguing these failures demonstrate an inability to govern effectively.

