Left Menu

Opposition Leader Criticizes AAP for Budget Evasion and Governance Failures in Delhi

Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, criticized the AAP for allegedly avoiding budget discussions to conceal governance failures. He accused the party of negative politics and impeding the Corporation's work, claiming their actions reveal a lack of commitment to democracy and effective management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:31 IST
Opposition Leader Criticizes AAP for Budget Evasion and Governance Failures in Delhi
Leader
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Leader of Opposition Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of evading budget discussions to mask its governance shortcomings. Singh presented suggestions on the revised budget estimates for 2024-25, highlighting AAP's reluctance to engage in meaningful dialogue despite their House majority.

Singh argued that AAP's lack of vision and failure to heed opposition suggestions resulted in their defeat in the latest Assembly elections. He accused the party of stalling the Corporation's progress, highlighting AAP's decision to adjourn the House mid-session as evidence of their disregard for democratic processes. Singh proclaimed that the BJP would appoint a new Mayor come April, as citizens have rejected AAP's leadership.

Singh further criticized AAP's handling of municipal finances, pointing out revenue shortfalls, and addressed issues such as pollution control and the neglect of sanitation worker welfare. He accused AAP of failing to implement promised resettlement plans for the urban poor, arguing these failures demonstrate an inability to govern effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025