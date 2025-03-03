Left Menu

India and Nepal Strengthen Ties with MoU on Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Cooperation

The agreement aims to facilitate intergovernmental cooperation in the WASH sector to ensure better access to clean drinking water and sanitation facilities for the people of both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:57 IST
Hon’ble Minister of Water Supply, Government of Nepal, Shri Pradeep Yadav, expressed Nepal’s eagerness to leverage India’s expertise in implementing large-scale clean water and sanitation projects. Image Credit: Twitter(@DoWRRDGR_MoJS)
In a significant step towards regional cooperation and sustainable development, the Government of India and the Government of Nepal have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sector, including waste management. The agreement was formalized at a signing ceremony held at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi, in the presence of Shri C R Patil, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Government of India, and Shri Pradeep Yadav, Hon’ble Minister of Water Supply, Government of Nepal.

Key Objectives of the MoU

The agreement aims to facilitate intergovernmental cooperation in the WASH sector to ensure better access to clean drinking water and sanitation facilities for the people of both nations. The comprehensive MoU establishes a collaborative framework that includes the following focus areas:

  • Capacity Building: Development of training programs for Nepali personnel in water resource management, sanitation infrastructure, and waste management.
  • Technology and Knowledge Transfer: Exchange of technological expertise, innovative solutions, and best practices between India and Nepal in the WASH sector.
  • Groundwater Management: Joint initiatives for monitoring, assessment, and sustainable management of groundwater resources, including measures for quality improvement, artificial recharge techniques, and rainwater harvesting.

Statements from Dignitaries

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri C R Patil, lauded the progress India has made under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in expanding clean drinking water and sanitation coverage. He emphasized that the MoU underscores the shared commitment of India and Nepal towards public health, environmental sustainability, and strengthened regional ties.

Hon’ble Minister of Water Supply, Government of Nepal, Shri Pradeep Yadav, expressed Nepal’s eagerness to leverage India’s expertise in implementing large-scale clean water and sanitation projects. He highlighted that Nepali officials will visit key locations in India to observe successful WASH initiatives and adopt best practices. Shri Yadav further proposed regular high-level meetings to track progress and ensure effective knowledge exchange.

High-Level Participation and Future Prospects

The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from both governments, including H.E. Mr. Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Nepal, and H.E. Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma, Ambassador of Nepal to India. Also present were Ms. Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Government of India, and Mr. Ashok Kumar Meena, Secretary, Ministry of Water Supply, Government of Nepal, along with other distinguished delegates.

This landmark MoU marks a new chapter in the India-Nepal partnership, reinforcing bilateral cooperation in sustainable water resource management and sanitation initiatives. Through joint efforts, both nations aim to create a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient future for their citizens.

