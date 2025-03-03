Left Menu

Telangana Battles for Fair Water Share from Krishna River

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy urged Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil to rectify water distribution from Krishna River, demanding 70% allocation for Telangana. He highlighted the state's larger basin area and alleged Andhra Pradesh's excessive withdrawals. Reddy sought expedited project approvals and telemetry installations for monitoring water usage.

Telangana Battles for Fair Water Share from Krishna River
The Telangana government is intensifying its demand for a fair share of Krishna River water. On Monday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil in New Delhi, calling for a recalculation of water shares, particularly concerning Telangana's net water share of the Godavari river.

Revanth Reddy, accompanied by state Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, insisted that 70 percent of Krishna waters should be allocated to Telangana, noting that the majority of the river's course traverses the state. Alleging 'unilateral' decisions by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), he highlighted substantial financial losses due to the current allocation ratio, wherein Andhra Pradesh receives 66 percent of water.

Amidst growing concerns, Reddy called for the installation of telemetry machines to monitor water use, suggesting shared costs with Andhra Pradesh. He also criticized delays in approvals for significant irrigation projects and requested further financial and infrastructural support from the central government to safeguard Telangana's water interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

