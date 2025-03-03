Justice Served: Life Sentence in Dowry-Related Murder Case

A significant verdict was handed down by a special court on Monday in a dowry-related murder case. The main accused, Hasnain, was sentenced to life imprisonment, while four others connected to the crime received three-year sentences, along with fines, according to legal representatives.

The gruesome case came to light when Zaibunnisa, the victim's mother, alleged that her daughter, Chandni Begum, had been subjected to harassment for additional dowry demands. Despite having already provided dowry, Chandni faced severe threats from her husband and in-laws.

On June 6, 2022, Chandni alerted her family of imminent danger. Tragically, she was found severely burned, leading to her untimely death. The subsequent legal proceedings culminated in the conviction of the accused, delivering a semblance of justice to the victim's grieving family.

