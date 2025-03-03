Justice Served: Life Sentence in Dowry-Related Murder Case
A special court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the dowry-related murder of his wife. Four others, including the victim's in-laws, received three-year jail terms. The victim, Chandni Begum, was allegedly harassed for more dowry, leading to her tragic death.
- Country:
- India
A significant verdict was handed down by a special court on Monday in a dowry-related murder case. The main accused, Hasnain, was sentenced to life imprisonment, while four others connected to the crime received three-year sentences, along with fines, according to legal representatives.
The gruesome case came to light when Zaibunnisa, the victim's mother, alleged that her daughter, Chandni Begum, had been subjected to harassment for additional dowry demands. Despite having already provided dowry, Chandni faced severe threats from her husband and in-laws.
On June 6, 2022, Chandni alerted her family of imminent danger. Tragically, she was found severely burned, leading to her untimely death. The subsequent legal proceedings culminated in the conviction of the accused, delivering a semblance of justice to the victim's grieving family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shocking Allegation: Woman Claims In-Laws Administered HIV-Infected Injection Over Dowry Dispute
Goa court sentences 31-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for rape and murder of Irish-British woman in 2017.
Kolkata's POCSO Court Sentences Rajib Ghosh to Death in Gruesome Infant Assault Case
AIADMK Stages Protest Against Sexual Harassment in Tamil Nadu Schools
Senior IAS Officer Sethi Accuses CBI of Harassment Amidst Bribery Case