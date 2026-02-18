Justice Served: POCSO Court Sentences Man to 20 Years
A POCSO court in Berhampur, Odisha, sentenced a 28-year-old man to 20 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl. The court also imposed a fine and ordered compensation for the victim. The crime occurred in 2022, and the perpetrator had been on bail since August 2023.
- Country:
- India
A POCSO court in Berhampur, Odisha, has handed down a 20-year sentence to a 28-year-old man found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl four years ago.
The ruling, delivered by Additional District Judge and POCSO Special Court Judge Pranati Pattnaik, includes a fine of Rs 10,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional six months behind bars. Furthermore, the court instructed district legal authorities to compensate the victim with Rs 3 lakh.
The incident took place on May 30, 2022, when the convict reportedly lured the victim away from her home. An FIR was lodged on June 1, and the accused was apprehended on June 6. Recently, he had been on bail since August 28, 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- POCSO
- Odisha
- Berhampur
- rape
- sentence
- justice
- jail
- conviction
- compensation
- court
ALSO READ
Justice Sought After Horrifying Assault on Dalit Girl
Call for Justice: Probe Demanded in Ajit Pawar's Tragic Air Crash
Jail Warder Arrested for Aiding Inmates with Phones
Justice Sought for Young Survivor: Community Reels from Tragedy
Justice Served: Life Sentences for Heinous Crime Against Student