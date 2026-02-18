Dentist Faces Charges for Alleged Sexual Harassment at Clinic
A dentist in New Colony has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman patient. The victim filed a complaint alleging inappropriate behavior during a dental examination. The police have registered a case under relevant sections, and an investigation is underway to apprehend the dentist.
A dentist in New Colony is under investigation following accusations of sexual harassment. The incident reportedly occurred during a dental examination, leading the victim to file a complaint.
Identified as Dr. Dheeraj Mehta, the dentist is alleged to have molested the woman patient during her visit for a toothache treatment.
New Colony Police, responding to the complaint, have registered a case and are actively pursuing the arrest of the accused as the investigation continues.
