Dentist Faces Charges for Alleged Sexual Harassment at Clinic

A dentist in New Colony is under investigation following accusations of sexual harassment. The incident reportedly occurred during a dental examination, leading the victim to file a complaint.

Identified as Dr. Dheeraj Mehta, the dentist is alleged to have molested the woman patient during her visit for a toothache treatment.

New Colony Police, responding to the complaint, have registered a case and are actively pursuing the arrest of the accused as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)