Infant Death Sparks Protest: Alwar Police Under Fire
A tragic incident in Rajasthan's Alwar district where a one-month-old infant died during a police raid has sparked outrage. Allegations of police negligence and misconduct are rampant as villagers demand justice. The Opposition accuses the BJP government of failing to maintain law and order in the state.
- Country:
- India
In Rajasthan's Alwar district, a tragic event unfolded as a one-month-old infant died during a police raid, leading to widespread outrage and protests from the local community.
Allegations have surfaced against the police, who reportedly stepped on and killed the infant, Alisba, while searching for an individual connected to a cyber fraud case. The family of the victim claims the police acted with negligence and excessive force.
As calls for justice grow louder, the Opposition has seized the moment to criticize the BJP government, accusing it of inadequate law and order measures and highlighting a rise in crime under its leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Utah Bans Collective Bargaining for Public Employees Amid Protests
Uproar in Pune: Youth Congress Protests 'Nasha Nahi, Naukri Do'
Diamer Sit-in Escalates: Protesters Demand Swift Action
Protest Erupts Over Alleged BPSC Exam Irregularities in Bihar
DMK's Call to Action: Protest Against Centre's Alleged Betrayal