Infant Death Sparks Protest: Alwar Police Under Fire

In Rajasthan's Alwar district, a tragic event unfolded as a one-month-old infant died during a police raid, leading to widespread outrage and protests from the local community.

Allegations have surfaced against the police, who reportedly stepped on and killed the infant, Alisba, while searching for an individual connected to a cyber fraud case. The family of the victim claims the police acted with negligence and excessive force.

As calls for justice grow louder, the Opposition has seized the moment to criticize the BJP government, accusing it of inadequate law and order measures and highlighting a rise in crime under its leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)