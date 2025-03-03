Left Menu

Karnataka's Billing Crisis: Contractors, Corruption, and Budget Challenges

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed contractors for pending bills due to tenders issued without budgetary provisions. He dismissed allegations of bribery and urged no payment of bribes. The contractors sought Rs 15,000 crore in dues, while Siddaramaiah emphasized assessing state finances first.

Updated: 03-03-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 23:55 IST
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pointed fingers at contractors for the mounting stack of unpaid bills, accusing them of floating tenders without a financial cushion in the budget. Despite claims from contractors alleging state officials' bribery demands, Siddaramaiah insists no one should engage in illicit transactions.

The Chief Minister made it clear that he neither requested nor accepted a 'commission' for clearing or releasing contractors' payments. His approach confronted the Contractors' Association's appeal to settle Rs 30,000 crore with an impossible additional Rs 15,000 crore by April, emphasizing the necessity of examining the financial viability of such payments.

Amidst the rising tensions, the Karnataka State Contractors' Association alleges corruption exceeding the previous BJP administration's levels, igniting political discussions with Congress leaders. As Siddaramaiah prepares for his upcoming budget reveal, the interplay of financial tribulations and political allegations underscores the broader governance challenges.

