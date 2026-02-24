Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Cheruvally Estate Ownership Intensifies

The Kerala High Court ordered a status quo on the ownership of Cheruvally Estate, eyed for Sabarimala Airport, as the government appeals a sub-court decision. Ayana Charitable Trust contests government's claim. The conflict dates back to land resumption recommendations. Prior rulings directed civil court action by the government.

In a significant development, the Kerala High Court has directed the maintenance of the status quo concerning the ownership of the Cheruvally Estate, which has garnered attention for its proposed use as the site for the Sabarimala International Greenfield Airport.

A bench comprising Justices Devan Ramachandran and M B Snehalatha issued the instructions while considering the state government's appeal against a previous decision by a sub-court in Kottayam, which had dismissed the government's attempt to claim ownership.

The Ayana Charitable Trust, supported by advocates Amit Sibal and Dhiraj Philip, strongly opposes the state's appeal, maintaining that they acquired the land legally in 2005. As the legal wrangle continues, the estate's future remains uncertain, pending further judicial review.

