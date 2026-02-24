Left Menu

Avian Influenza Outbreak Sparks Immediate Containment Measures in Soreng

Confirmed cases of avian influenza have triggered containment measures in Soreng District. Infected and surveillance zones are declared, movement of poultry is restricted, and humane culling is ordered. Strict compliance is mandated under the Disaster Management Act, with a 24x7 control room activated for coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:30 IST
Avian Influenza Outbreak Sparks Immediate Containment Measures in Soreng
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Soreng District, an outbreak of avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has led to strict containment measures. District Magistrate issued the order following confirmed cases in local poultry farms.

Designated infected zones encompass parts of Ward No 4, Buriakhop Rengang, and Ward No. 3, Songri. The order restricts movement of live poultry and related materials and calls for the humane culling of infected birds.

Authorities, including the police and health officials, enact disinfection drives and community-level awareness programs. Violations of the order may incur penalties under the Disaster Management Act. A control room and helpline remain operational for coordination and assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA says accountable managers, senior leadership of non-scheduled operators will be held personally responsible for systemic non-compliances.

DGCA says accountable managers, senior leadership of non-scheduled operators...

 Global
2
Renaming Kerala to Keralam: A Historical Nod Ahead of Assembly Elections

Renaming Kerala to Keralam: A Historical Nod Ahead of Assembly Elections

 India
3
Non-scheduled operators failing to meet compliance standards to face penalties, licenses may be suspended: DGCA.

Non-scheduled operators failing to meet compliance standards to face penalti...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Ambulance Crash Leaves Seven Dead in Jharkhand

Tragedy Strikes: Air Ambulance Crash Leaves Seven Dead in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026