Avian Influenza Outbreak Sparks Immediate Containment Measures in Soreng

In Soreng District, an outbreak of avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has led to strict containment measures. District Magistrate issued the order following confirmed cases in local poultry farms.

Designated infected zones encompass parts of Ward No 4, Buriakhop Rengang, and Ward No. 3, Songri. The order restricts movement of live poultry and related materials and calls for the humane culling of infected birds.

Authorities, including the police and health officials, enact disinfection drives and community-level awareness programs. Violations of the order may incur penalties under the Disaster Management Act. A control room and helpline remain operational for coordination and assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)