Swift Justice: Thief Nabbed in Failed Bank & ATM Heist

In an impressive display of swift justice, police apprehended a suspect within 24 hours after he attempted to rob a bank branch and an ATM in Sheshadripuram and Halasuru Gate on consecutive nights.

The suspect's plans were foiled by an alarm system that activated during both theft attempts, forcing him to flee. The police immediately formed five special teams to track down the suspect, ultimately leading to his arrest.

An ongoing investigation aims to uncover the suspect's criminal history and ensure public safety by collaborating with bank officials and security personnel to prevent future incidents.