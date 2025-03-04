Euro Rallies Amid Ukraine Peace Hopes and Economic Shifts
The euro strengthened following improved hopes for a Ukraine peace deal and shifts in economic growth indicators influencing the dollar. European leaders are pushing for peace in Ukraine, while the euro benefits from potential fiscal boosts and a narrowing inflation gap. The U.S. dollar and cryptocurrencies face mixed fortunes.
On Monday, the euro gained strength as expectations for a Ukraine peace deal rose, alongside shifts in economic indicators influencing the dollar ahead of crucial U.S. economic growth data. The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso hit one-month lows after President Trump announced upcoming tariffs on both nations.
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy received a warm reception in Britain, contrasting with the fallout from his meeting with President Trump. European leaders are working on a peace plan for Ukraine, while currency markets reacted to economic data showing mixed fortunes for the euro and dollar.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plans to address EU military capacities. Meanwhile, Germany contemplates significant financial allocations for defense and infrastructure. Analysts suggest the euro could see additional support as economic conditions align in its favor, despite a challenging environment for global trade currencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
