Trump's Tariff Triumph: The North American Trade Tussle Intensifies

President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada, escalating regional trade tensions and sending financial markets into a tailspin. Scheduled to take effect from Tuesday, these tariffs have intensified concerns over a North American trade war.

The announcement triggered a global stock selloff, with key indices such as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq witnessing significant declines. In addition, major currencies like the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar fell against the U.S. dollar following Trump's comments.

Canada and Mexico have both indicated plans to retaliate against the tariffs, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing counter-tariffs on U.S. goods. Meanwhile, China's commerce ministry has criticized the U.S. tariffs as "unreasonable" and promised countermeasures, potentially targeting U.S. agricultural products.

(With inputs from agencies.)