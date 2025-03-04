Ukrainian Drone Attack Targets Russian Industrial Site
A Ukrainian drone attack was reported in Syzran, Russia, targeting an industrial enterprise. The Samara region's governor confirmed no casualties and the drones' destruction by defense forces. Reports suggest the Syzran oil refinery as the target, but independent verification is pending.
A Ukrainian drone attack reportedly targeted an industrial site in Syzran, a city in Russia's southern region, according to the local governor. Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, Samara region's governor, confirmed that no casualties were reported from the incident.
In a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app, Fedorishchev noted that the air defense forces successfully destroyed the incoming drones. However, he did not specify the exact enterprise targeted or detail any potential damages from the attack.
The Baza channel, known for its close ties to Russian security services, reported that the Syzran oil refinery was the intended target of the drone strike. It's important to mention that Reuters could not independently confirm Baza's reporting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
