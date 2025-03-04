Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Attack Targets Russian Industrial Site

A Ukrainian drone attack was reported in Syzran, Russia, targeting an industrial enterprise. The Samara region's governor confirmed no casualties and the drones' destruction by defense forces. Reports suggest the Syzran oil refinery as the target, but independent verification is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 10:20 IST
Ukrainian Drone Attack Targets Russian Industrial Site
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ukrainian drone attack reportedly targeted an industrial site in Syzran, a city in Russia's southern region, according to the local governor. Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, Samara region's governor, confirmed that no casualties were reported from the incident.

In a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app, Fedorishchev noted that the air defense forces successfully destroyed the incoming drones. However, he did not specify the exact enterprise targeted or detail any potential damages from the attack.

The Baza channel, known for its close ties to Russian security services, reported that the Syzran oil refinery was the intended target of the drone strike. It's important to mention that Reuters could not independently confirm Baza's reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025