Delhi High Court to Rule on Christian Michel's Bail in AgustaWestland Case
The Delhi High Court is set to announce its decision on the bail plea of Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland case, involving a Rs 3,600-crore money laundering scandal related to the purchase of helicopters from Italy. The court’s decision is eagerly awaited.
The Delhi High Court is poised to deliver a critical verdict regarding the bail plea of Christian Michel James on Tuesday. Michel, accused as a middleman in the notorious Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money laundering scandal, awaits the judgment set for 4 pm by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.
The Supreme Court had previously granted Michel bail in a related CBI case on February 18. Investigations revealed significant irregularities during the procurement of 12 VVIP helicopters from the Italian company, AgustaWestland. However, Michel's plea faces opposition from the ED's counsel, citing concerns that he poses a flight risk and fails to meet the Prevention of Money Laundering Act's bail requirements.
Extradited from Dubai in December 2018, Christian Michel has already endured over six years behind bars. His defense argues this is disproportionate, especially given the maximum penalty under the anti-money laundering law is seven years. Michel is one of three alleged middlemen under scrutiny, with Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa also entangled in the charges.
