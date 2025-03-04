Bombay High Court Stays FIR in SEBI Ex-Chair Case

The Bombay High Court has placed a four-week stay on a special court's directive to file an FIR against ex-SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and five officials over alleged stock market fraud and regulatory breaches. Justice Shivkumar Dige deemed the court's March 1 ruling as overly procedural.

The special court's order was criticized for lacking specificity in addressing each accused's role. As a result, the High Court has paused the proceedings, giving complainant Sapan Shrivastava four weeks to submit a counter-affidavit.

The petitions, filed by Buch and other significant SEBI and BSE officials, sought annulment of the FIR order. They challenged the legitimacy of the accusations tied to a 1994 alleged fraud during a company's BSE listing.

(With inputs from agencies.)