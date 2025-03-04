RTI vs Data Protection: A Battle for Transparency

In a strong rebuke to the Indian government, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the Modi administration of undermining the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Kharge claims the government is using data protection laws to restrict access to crucial public information.

Kharge emphasized that the Congress will not stand idly by and will continue to voice its concern in both public and parliamentary arenas. He asserts that the battle against what he termed as a 'dictatorial regime' is essential for safeguarding people's rights.

Highlighting the necessity of transparency, Kharge argued that public sector information, such as welfare beneficiaries and financial defaulters, should remain accessible. While acknowledging the importance of privacy, he insisted that weakening RTI under the data protection pretext undermines public welfare and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)