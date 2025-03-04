Left Menu

Gujarat Man Arrested for Alleged Passport Scandal: The Jignesh Patel Case

Jignesh Patel, a 31-year-old from Gujarat, was arrested for allegedly traveling with a fake Indian passport issued under a different name. Deported from the U.S., Patel used the passport to reach Canada via Delhi and was apprehended on arrival in New Delhi. Investigations are ongoing.

A 31-year-old man hailing from Gujarat, recently deported from the United States, has been apprehended by police in Ahmedabad. Jignesh Patel, the accused, allegedly traveled using a fake identity with an Indian passport issued under another name, according to the police.

Hailing from Kalol in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district, Patel was sent back to India via Panama after being deported from the U.S. He landed in New Delhi and proceeded to Ahmedabad, where he was arrested upon arrival. Earlier, Patel allegedly traveled to Canada from Delhi using a passport issued in the name of Wasim Khalil, as detailed in the First Information Report (FIR) lodged against him at Ahmedabad Airport's police station on Sunday.

Patel's arrest was confirmed by Ahmedabad's Special Operations Group (SOG) inspector ND Nakum, who stated that authorities are investigating whether the passport in question was fraudulent or legitimately issued in Wasim Khalil's name. The investigation began when Patel sought immigration clearance at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi after deportation. His travel documents raised suspicions, revealing he had secured an emergency certificate in Panama, claiming a lost Indian passport. Efforts are ongoing to unravel the truth of the situation as Patel remains in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

