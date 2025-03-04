Left Menu

France Ramps Up Defence Spending Amid Pressures

France's Finance Minister, Eric Lombard, emphasizes the need for increased and expedited defence spending as Europe faces potential reduced support from Washington. Despite pressure to cut the deficit, Lombard insists on maintaining France's social security system while boosting defence. EU supports enhancing fiscal flexibility for defence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:27 IST
The French Finance Minister, Eric Lombard, has called for a significant boost in defence expenditure while addressing Franceinfo on Tuesday. His remarks echo the heightened demand for European nations to enhance their defence capabilities as the U.S. considers scaling back its international commitments.

"We must go faster and harder," Lombard stated, acknowledging the fiscal challenges posed by France's current deficit. However, he assured that France will prioritize its social protection system amidst these changes, suggesting that strategic efforts will be made to finance the necessary increases in defence budget.

On the same day, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, announced that the European Union would propose measures to allow member states additional fiscal leeway specifically for defence investments, reinforcing Europe's collective security strategy.

