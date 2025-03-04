France Ramps Up Defence Spending Amid Pressures

The French Finance Minister, Eric Lombard, has called for a significant boost in defence expenditure while addressing Franceinfo on Tuesday. His remarks echo the heightened demand for European nations to enhance their defence capabilities as the U.S. considers scaling back its international commitments.

"We must go faster and harder," Lombard stated, acknowledging the fiscal challenges posed by France's current deficit. However, he assured that France will prioritize its social protection system amidst these changes, suggesting that strategic efforts will be made to finance the necessary increases in defence budget.

On the same day, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, announced that the European Union would propose measures to allow member states additional fiscal leeway specifically for defence investments, reinforcing Europe's collective security strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)