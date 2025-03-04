Left Menu

Kremlin Signals Shift in US-Russia Relations Amid Sanction Talks

The Kremlin insists that any improvement in US-Russia relations hinges on lifting sanctions against Moscow. The US reportedly considers sanction relief as part of efforts to rekindle ties and address the Ukraine conflict. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov deems current sanctions as illegal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:00 IST
Kremlin Signals Shift in US-Russia Relations Amid Sanction Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin has taken a firm stance that any progress towards normalizing relations with the United States must involve the lifting of current sanctions against Moscow. This development comes amid reports from Reuters that the US is contemplating offering Russia sanction relief in a bid to repair ties and halt the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

A U.S. official and an additional source familiar with the situation disclosed the possibility, although Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refrained from commenting directly on this emerging narrative. However, Peskov reiterated the Russian government's position that the sanctions imposed on Moscow are illegal.

With President Donald Trump pursuing avenues to restore US-Russia relations, the conversation around sanctions has become increasingly pivotal, with diplomatic channels seemingly active behind the scenes to find common ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025