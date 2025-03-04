Kremlin Signals Shift in US-Russia Relations Amid Sanction Talks

The Kremlin has taken a firm stance that any progress towards normalizing relations with the United States must involve the lifting of current sanctions against Moscow. This development comes amid reports from Reuters that the US is contemplating offering Russia sanction relief in a bid to repair ties and halt the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

A U.S. official and an additional source familiar with the situation disclosed the possibility, although Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refrained from commenting directly on this emerging narrative. However, Peskov reiterated the Russian government's position that the sanctions imposed on Moscow are illegal.

With President Donald Trump pursuing avenues to restore US-Russia relations, the conversation around sanctions has become increasingly pivotal, with diplomatic channels seemingly active behind the scenes to find common ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)