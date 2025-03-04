Left Menu

Urgent Call for Intervention: Detained Kashmiris in Myanmar

Kashmir MLA Riyaz Ahmed Khan calls for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's intervention to repatriate two Kashmiri youths detained by the Myanmar Coast Guard. Addressing the assembly, Khan emphasized the urgency of assisting the youths, who were sent to Thailand by a recruitment agency and later detained near Myanmar.

Jammu | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:22 IST
National Conference MLA Riyaz Ahmed Khan has appealed for urgent action from Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah regarding the detention of two Kashmiri youths in Myanmar.

Addressing a debate on the lieutenant governor's address, Khan highlighted the urgent issue of the youths' detention by Myanmar's coast guard, stressing that they need immediate repatriation.

The youths, Adnan and Naveed Khan, were sent to Thailand by a private recruitment company before being apprehended near Myanmar's border. Khan requested the government's intervention to secure their safe return.

