Urgent Call for Intervention: Detained Kashmiris in Myanmar

National Conference MLA Riyaz Ahmed Khan has appealed for urgent action from Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah regarding the detention of two Kashmiri youths in Myanmar.

Addressing a debate on the lieutenant governor's address, Khan highlighted the urgent issue of the youths' detention by Myanmar's coast guard, stressing that they need immediate repatriation.

The youths, Adnan and Naveed Khan, were sent to Thailand by a private recruitment company before being apprehended near Myanmar's border. Khan requested the government's intervention to secure their safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)