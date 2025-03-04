Left Menu

Gun Companies' Legal Battle: U.S. Supreme Court Weighs Mexican Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a case involving two American gun companies attempting to dismiss Mexico's lawsuit. Mexico accuses the companies of contributing to gun violence by facilitating illegal firearm trafficking to drug cartels. The case examines liability under U.S. federal law and its implications for international relations.

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments from two American gun companies defending themselves against a lawsuit from the Mexican government. The lawsuit alleges the companies facilitated illegal gun trafficking to Mexican drug cartels, fueling gun violence across the border. The legal dispute could influence U.S.-Mexican relations, already tense due to ongoing issues such as tariffs and border security.

Mexico's 2021 lawsuit claims that Smith & Wesson and distributor Interstate Arms have knowingly enabled the sale of firearms to third parties, who then trafficked them to cartels. The Mexican authorities seek monetary damages, citing the impact of gun violence on their country's security and economy. The case challenges the boundaries of a 2005 U.S. law that protects gun manufacturers from liability.

The gun companies argue they have simply conducted lawful business, stating the lawsuit aims to impose unwanted gun-control measures. The case, which originally included seven manufacturers, continues with only Smith & Wesson and Interstate Arms as defendants after others were dismissed. The outcome could set a precedent for future international legal actions related to arms trafficking.

