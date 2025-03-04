Supreme Court Orders Majithia to Comply with SIT in Drug Probe

The Supreme Court has mandated former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia to appear before a special investigation team (SIT) in connection with a drugs case.

Justices J K Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar ordered Majithia to present himself at the SIT on March 17 at 11 am, following the Punjab government's accusations of his non-cooperation in the investigation.

The court decision follows Majithia's release on bail after over five months in detention. The drug case dates back to a 2018 anti-drug task force report implicating him in a racket involving confessions from others facing charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)