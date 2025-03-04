Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Majithia to Comply with SIT in Drug Probe

The Supreme Court has directed former minister Bikram Singh Majithia to appear before a special investigation team (SIT) for a pending drugs case. This comes after claims by the Punjab government that Majithia has not been cooperative. The court mandates his appearance at specific dates while releasing him on bail.

Updated: 04-03-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:53 IST
Bikram Singh Majithia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has mandated former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia to appear before a special investigation team (SIT) in connection with a drugs case.

Justices J K Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar ordered Majithia to present himself at the SIT on March 17 at 11 am, following the Punjab government's accusations of his non-cooperation in the investigation.

The court decision follows Majithia's release on bail after over five months in detention. The drug case dates back to a 2018 anti-drug task force report implicating him in a racket involving confessions from others facing charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

