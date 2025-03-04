Rwanda Seeks £50 Million Over Scrapped UK Asylum Plan

Rwanda is requesting a £50 million payment from Britain after the cancellation of a previously agreed asylum deal, according to a source close to the Rwandan government. This comes amid Britain's decision to pause certain bilateral assistance to Rwanda over its involvement in the Congo conflict.

Upon taking office last July, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discontinued the asylum plan established by the former Conservative government, which involved Rwanda accepting migrants from Britain. Newly appointed Interior Minister Yvette Cooper noted that this initiative had already cost UK taxpayers £700 million.

Despite Britain's stance against further payments and the insistence on ending the asylum partnership, Rwanda asserts its claim. Yolande Makolo, Rwanda's spokesperson, emphasized that Britain's recent punitive measures compromised trust between the nations. Kigali faces international scrutiny over alleged support for the M23 rebel group in Congo, charges it denies.

