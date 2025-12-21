Keir Starmer Engages with Trump on Ukraine War and New Ambassador

In a significant diplomatic exchange, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held discussions with former U.S. President Donald Trump on pressing international matters.

The talks centered around the ongoing war in Ukraine and the recent appointment of Christian Turner as the new British ambassador to the United States.

This meeting underscores the continued relevance of diplomatic channels between the U.K. and the U.S., as highlighted in a statement from Starmer's Downing Street office.

(With inputs from agencies.)