NHRC India Launches Online Internship to Cultivate Human Rights Awareness and Advocacy

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has commenced its two-week Online Short-Term Internship (OSTI), aimed at fostering human rights awareness and proactive engagement among university students across the country. Out of a competitive pool of 932 applicants, 80 students from diverse academic disciplines, representing 18 states and union territories, have been selected to participate in this prestigious programme.

The internship seeks to empower young individuals to become catalysts for a more just, equitable, and humane society. NHRC Secretary General, Shri Bharat Lal, emphasized in his address that the internship is more than just a credential for students' résumés; it is a transformative experience meant to shape their perspectives, behavior, and sensitivity toward societal challenges. He underscored the importance of bridging the gap between digital access to information and its internalization, followed by practical application.

Shri Bharat Lal highlighted that the essence of this programme lies in developing a deep sensitivity to suffering and injustice, instilling a profound sense of responsibility among participants. He pointed out that true transformation occurs not merely by recognizing injustices but by taking decisive action against them. The internship is designed to cultivate responsiveness to human rights violations, ranging from subtle indignities to outright abuses, ensuring that education evolves beyond theoretical knowledge to create engaged and humane individuals.

Providing an overview of the meticulously structured programme, NHRC, India Director, Lt Col Virender Singh, outlined its dynamic curriculum. The internship encompasses a series of lectures, team-based and individual competitions—including group research project presentations, book reviews, and declamation contests—and virtual visits to significant institutions like Tihar Jail. These experiences offer students firsthand insights into the realities of human rights concerns in India.

The OSTI is structured to equip students with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively address human rights challenges. Through interactive sessions and engaging activities, interns will gain a deeper understanding of international human rights laws, human rights issues specific to India, and effective advocacy strategies. By the end of the programme, participants will not only have enhanced their knowledge but also developed the moral and intellectual framework required to champion human rights in their respective fields.