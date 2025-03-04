Sonowal Lays Foundation Stone for Advanced Patient Care Facility at AMCH, Dibrugarh

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art 37-bedded patient care cabin facility within the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) premises in Dibrugarh today. The upcoming facility, spread across four floors, will be equipped with advanced medical care infrastructure, ensuring enhanced treatment accessibility for patients in the region.

The fully furnished healthcare facility is set to be developed with an investment of ₹8.89 crore, with financial support from Oil India Limited as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. This expansion aligns with the broader vision of the central government to improve the healthcare ecosystem across India, making quality treatment both accessible and affordable.

Government's Vision for Healthcare Transformation

Addressing the gathering at the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Union Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the transformation of India’s healthcare system under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He emphasized that initiatives like Ayushman Arogya Bharat are reshaping the healthcare landscape by ensuring affordability, accessibility, and world-class medical services.

“A Viksit Bharat begins with a healthy Bharat. We are steering the nation towards excellence in healthcare for every citizen. Strengthening the healthcare infrastructure is a key element of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s vision for a developed India,” said Shri Sonowal.

Significance of AMCH’s Expansion

Shri Sonowal acknowledged the historic role of AMCH, the pioneering medical institution of Northeast India, in serving the healthcare needs of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and beyond. With the growing demand for high-quality yet affordable medical treatment, the expansion of AMCH marks a significant step toward strengthening specialized care in the region.

“As demand surges for quality healthcare, this facility is not just an expansion but a promise to redefine specialized care in the region. I am confident that this project will further bolster the Modi government’s commitment to a robust and lasting healthcare system, ensuring accessibility and affordability while reinforcing the region’s medical backbone,” he stated.

Encouragement to Future Healthcare Professionals

Addressing the students of AMCH present at the event, the Union Minister emphasized the importance of a healthy lifestyle, which includes yoga, balanced nutrition, and mindful living.

“Good health is not merely about adding years to life but adding life to years. As the future caregivers of humanity, you hold the power to heal and transform lives. By prioritizing your own wellness, you contribute to an efficient healthcare delivery system for the country,” he remarked.

The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Rituparna Baruah, Chairman of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC); Akhim Hazarika, Chairman of the District Development Authority (DDA); along with senior officials from Oil India Limited and AMCH. Their collective participation underscored the significance of this initiative in reshaping the healthcare landscape of Assam and the Northeast region.

With this new patient care facility, AMCH is set to further its legacy of excellence in medical services, offering modern, high-quality treatment to patients while strengthening the healthcare infrastructure of the region.