Supreme Court Judge Stresses Dual Role of Bar and Bench in Justice Quest

Justice Surya Kant emphasized the integral roles of both judges and advocates in pursuing justice, highlighting their shared responsibility. Speaking at a felicitation ceremony for four newly elevated Supreme Court judges, he urged the Bar to continue providing quality assistance to ensure justice is accessible to all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:39 IST
Justice Surya Kant, a Supreme Court judge, underscored the intertwined roles of the Bar and the Bench in the pursuit of justice during a felicitation event for newly elevated apex court judges. He remarked that both the judiciary and the advocates share the responsibility of ensuring justice is delivered.

Addressing the All India Senior Advocates Association, Justice Kant highlighted the importance of quality legal support in the justice system, insisting that judges aim to avoid injustices while relying on the Bar's assistance to provide equitable justice.

The event also featured an address by Union Minister of Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, who pointed out the vital roles of freedom, equality, and fraternity within the judicial, executive, and legislative branches to ensure comprehensive developmental benefits for all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

