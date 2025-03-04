Ukraine Eyes Positive Future Amid U.S. Aid Pause

Following the U.S. halting its crucial military aid, Ukraine asserted its determination to sustain cooperation with America. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed Ukrainian forces could manage battlefield situations against Russia without immediate U.S. aid, emphasizing the importance of Washington's military support.

The sudden pause announced by President Donald Trump shocked many, given the aid's critical role since the Russian invasion in 2022. Despite challenges, Kyiv remains hopeful for a pragmatic continuation of relations, particularly in terms of economic collaboration involving Ukraine's rare earth mineral deposits.

With approximately 40% of its weapons sourced from the U.S., Ukraine plans to bolster its domestic production. The nation aims to meet half of its defense needs internally and elevate its drone production significantly. Shmyhal also underscored the vital nature of U.S. Patriot air defenses amidst ongoing Russian missile threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)