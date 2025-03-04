Heist Unlocked: The Inside Job at Naraina Office
A staff member, Golu alias Goldy, was arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 6.5 lakh from his employer. The theft was discovered after the complainant found his office drawer broken. Through CCTV footage and intelligence, the police identified Golu as the thief and recovered Rs 4.26 lakh.
- Country:
- India
A chilling tale of trust shattered unfolded as the Delhi Police apprehended a staff member accused of embezzling Rs 6.5 lakh from his employer. Golu, a 30-year-old with a history of criminal activity, was identified as the suspect in the theft investigation.
The incident came to light when a call was made to the Naraina police station, revealing that the victim had stored approximately Rs 6.5 lakh in his office. The following day, upon returning to work, he discovered the lock of his desk drawer broken and the money missing.
Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, officers analyzed CCTV footage and followed manual intelligence to apprehend Golu. His arrest led to the recovery of Rs 4.26 lakh, shedding light on this audacious office heist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat High Court Maintains FIR Against Journalist Mahesh Langa Over Confidential Document Theft
Daring Heist: Gold Theft in Nashik
Operation Track Back: Busting International Mobile Theft Rings
Chilean Theft Ring Targets Elite Athletes
High-Tech Heist: Car Theft Ring Busted in Multi-State Operation