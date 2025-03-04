Left Menu

Heist Unlocked: The Inside Job at Naraina Office

A staff member, Golu alias Goldy, was arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 6.5 lakh from his employer. The theft was discovered after the complainant found his office drawer broken. Through CCTV footage and intelligence, the police identified Golu as the thief and recovered Rs 4.26 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:34 IST
Heist Unlocked: The Inside Job at Naraina Office
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling tale of trust shattered unfolded as the Delhi Police apprehended a staff member accused of embezzling Rs 6.5 lakh from his employer. Golu, a 30-year-old with a history of criminal activity, was identified as the suspect in the theft investigation.

The incident came to light when a call was made to the Naraina police station, revealing that the victim had stored approximately Rs 6.5 lakh in his office. The following day, upon returning to work, he discovered the lock of his desk drawer broken and the money missing.

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, officers analyzed CCTV footage and followed manual intelligence to apprehend Golu. His arrest led to the recovery of Rs 4.26 lakh, shedding light on this audacious office heist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025