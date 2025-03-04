Heist Unlocked: The Inside Job at Naraina Office

A chilling tale of trust shattered unfolded as the Delhi Police apprehended a staff member accused of embezzling Rs 6.5 lakh from his employer. Golu, a 30-year-old with a history of criminal activity, was identified as the suspect in the theft investigation.

The incident came to light when a call was made to the Naraina police station, revealing that the victim had stored approximately Rs 6.5 lakh in his office. The following day, upon returning to work, he discovered the lock of his desk drawer broken and the money missing.

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, officers analyzed CCTV footage and followed manual intelligence to apprehend Golu. His arrest led to the recovery of Rs 4.26 lakh, shedding light on this audacious office heist.

