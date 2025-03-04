Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: Canada Retaliates Against U.S.

Canada is imposing a 25% tariff on C$30 billion of U.S. imports, announced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This move responds to newly imposed U.S. tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada by President Donald Trump, escalating trade tensions between the neighboring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:44 IST
In a decisive move, Canada announced the imposition of a 25% tariff on Canadian $30 billion worth of imports from the United States, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This announcement reflects a significant escalation in North American trade tensions.

The decision arrives on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration of similar tariffs on imports originating from Mexico and Canada, highlighting growing economic discord.

Trudeau revealed this retaliatory measure to reporters, marking a pivotal moment in cross-border economic relations and setting the stage for further diplomatic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

