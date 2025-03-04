Left Menu

KwaMagxaki Customer Care Centre Reopened After Four-Year Closure

Mayoral Committee Member for Budget and Treasury, Khanya Ngqisha, stated that the directorate is focused on ensuring a seamless and cost-effective service for ratepayers.

The reopening of the centre now provides them with direct access to crucial services without the burden of extra costs. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has officially reopened the KwaMagxaki customer care centre after a four-year closure, marking a significant milestone in restoring essential municipal services to the community. The centre had been out of operation since the COVID-19 pandemic, during which it suffered extensive vandalism, resulting in damage to the building, electrical wiring, and vital municipal infrastructure.

During its non-operational period, residents from KwaMagxaki, KwaDwesi, Veeplas, Zwide, Joe Slovo, and KwaDwesi Extension had to travel to distant areas for municipal services, causing inconvenience and additional transport expenses. The reopening of the centre now provides them with direct access to crucial services without the burden of extra costs.

Speaking at the official reopening ceremony on Monday, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Mayor, Babalwa Lobishe, emphasized the administration's commitment to efficient service delivery and community accessibility.

"We are delighted that our residents, particularly the elderly and indigent, will no longer need to travel far to access municipal services. This centre is a symbol of our dedication to bringing services closer to the people," said Lobishe.

She further highlighted the importance of safeguarding the centre from future vandalism, urging the community to work with the municipality to protect the facility.

The refurbished centre will provide a wide range of services, including applications for Assistance to the Poor (ATTP), debt repayment arrangements, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) registration, water rebate applications, and Estate Late Project applications, which facilitate free property transfers for qualifying ATTP beneficiaries. Additionally, residents will have access to property valuation certificates, municipal statement copies, and account balance inquiries.

Mayoral Committee Member for Budget and Treasury, Khanya Ngqisha, stated that the directorate is focused on ensuring a seamless and cost-effective service for ratepayers.

"We are thrilled about this reopening, as it ensures greater efficiency in service delivery. We encourage residents to utilize these services, which have been tailored to meet their needs," said Ngqisha.

Community members expressed their gratitude for the reopening of the centre. KwaMagxaki resident Zoleka Jonas shared her appreciation, stating, "Now, we don't have to spend extra money traveling to town for municipal services. We can simply walk in and have our queries resolved. This is a great relief, and we are thankful to our ward councillor and the mayor for making this happen."

The reopening of the KwaMagxaki customer care centre is a testament to the municipality's ongoing efforts to enhance service accessibility and community development, ensuring that residents receive the support they need without unnecessary delays or costs.

