Left Menu

Trade Tensions Escalate: Canada Strikes Back with Tariffs on U.S. Imports

Canada reacts to U.S. tariffs by introducing 25% tariffs on US$30 billion of American imports, announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Canadian government plans to contest these measures through the WTO and the trade agreement, threatening further tariffs if the U.S. persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:07 IST
Trade Tensions Escalate: Canada Strikes Back with Tariffs on U.S. Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a swift retaliation, Canada has imposed 25% tariffs on C$30 billion worth of imports from the United States, following a similar move by President Donald Trump against Canada and Mexico. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the countermeasures on Tuesday.

Trudeau emphasized that there was no justification for the U.S. tariffs, insisting that Canada would legally challenge the measures at the World Trade Organization. The situation has strained the relationship between the neighboring countries at a critical juncture.

This move marks an escalation in trade tensions, with Canada threatening to apply a 25% tariff on an additional C$125 billion of U.S. imports in three weeks if the current tariffs remain in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025