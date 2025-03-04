Trade Tensions Escalate: Canada Strikes Back with Tariffs on U.S. Imports
Canada reacts to U.S. tariffs by introducing 25% tariffs on US$30 billion of American imports, announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Canadian government plans to contest these measures through the WTO and the trade agreement, threatening further tariffs if the U.S. persists.
In a swift retaliation, Canada has imposed 25% tariffs on C$30 billion worth of imports from the United States, following a similar move by President Donald Trump against Canada and Mexico. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the countermeasures on Tuesday.
Trudeau emphasized that there was no justification for the U.S. tariffs, insisting that Canada would legally challenge the measures at the World Trade Organization. The situation has strained the relationship between the neighboring countries at a critical juncture.
This move marks an escalation in trade tensions, with Canada threatening to apply a 25% tariff on an additional C$125 billion of U.S. imports in three weeks if the current tariffs remain in place.
(With inputs from agencies.)
