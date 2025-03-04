FTSE 100 and Midcap Index Tumble Amid Global Trade Turmoil

The FTSE 100 and midcap index in Britain experienced sharp declines amid escalating trade tensions on the global stage, notably involving the United States' new tariff implementations.

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, alongside increased duties on Chinese goods, has led to significant market volatility and raised concerns over potential economic slowdown.

Notably affected sectors include travel, automobiles, and energy, while defensive sectors such as pharmaceuticals saw gains. Individual companies like Ashtead faced disappointing performance, whereas Abrdn's strategic changes provided a rare boost.

(With inputs from agencies.)