Devastating Quarry Explosion Rocks Madattadka Village

An unexpected explosion at a stone quarry in Madattadka village, situated in Dakshina Kannada district, has raised concerns after a cache of gelatin sticks detonated allegedly due to extreme heat conditions.

The explosion, occurring around 1:30 PM in Bantwal taluk, was powerful enough to damage at least two houses in proximity, leaving them with visible cracks.

Authorities, including Senior Police officials and taluk staff, are actively probing the legality of explosive storage, as the community reels from the impact that extended across a substantial area.

(With inputs from agencies.)