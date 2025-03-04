Devastating Quarry Explosion Rocks Madattadka Village
An explosion at a stone quarry in Madattadka, Dakshina Kannada, occurred when gelatin sticks detonated due to extreme heat. The blast damaged over a dozen homes and was felt kilometers away. Authorities are investigating the legality of the explosive storage.
An unexpected explosion at a stone quarry in Madattadka village, situated in Dakshina Kannada district, has raised concerns after a cache of gelatin sticks detonated allegedly due to extreme heat conditions.
The explosion, occurring around 1:30 PM in Bantwal taluk, was powerful enough to damage at least two houses in proximity, leaving them with visible cracks.
Authorities, including Senior Police officials and taluk staff, are actively probing the legality of explosive storage, as the community reels from the impact that extended across a substantial area.
