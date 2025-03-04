Traffic Snarl on Sardar Patel Road Sparks Concerns Over VVIP Arrangements

Northeast Delhi's BJP Lok Sabha MP, Manoj Tiwari, expressed alarm over significant traffic congestion on Sardar Patel Road, attributed to buses from the Taj Palace Hotel parking in the area.

The Delhi Police responded that the buses were strategically placed as part of stringent security measures for VVIPs, such as the President of Guinea, attending events at the Taj Hotel.

This situation coincided with a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways seminar at the hotel, where hydrogen-fueled vehicles were showcased, drawing many attendees and further straining road traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)