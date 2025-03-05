U.S. Re-designates Houthis Amidst Global Concerns

The U.S. State Department announced on Tuesday its decision to re-designate Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement as a 'foreign terrorist organization'. This decision, prompted by President Donald Trump's earlier proposal, underscores fears about American civilian safety, regional partner security, and global maritime trade stability.

Expressing the United States' intolerance towards engaging with terrorists, Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the risks posed by the Houthis. However, the move has sparked debates about potential negative impacts on regional security and Yemen's ongoing humanitarian crisis. Importers worry about U.S. sanctions, while UN representative Stephane Dujarric stressed the need for continued humanitarian efforts.

Despite humanitarian challenges, the re-designation comes in response to the Houthis' attacks on Red Sea commercial shipping and U.S. naval forces. With over 100 recorded assaults since November 2023, the group's actions threaten global shipping routes and heighten tensions in the Middle East, raising alarms about possible military escalations.

(With inputs from agencies.)