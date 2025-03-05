Russia Offers Mediation in US-Iran Nuclear Tension

Russia has proposed to mediate in the growing tensions between the United States and Iran regarding Tehran's nuclear ambitions, a source informed Reuters on Tuesday. The Kremlin has committed to doing all it can to facilitate a peaceful outcome.

The developments come in the wake of President Trump's shifting US policy towards Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported President Putin's willingness to mediate between Tehran and Washington, emphasizing peace and diplomacy.

In response, the US is determined to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear arms, stressing close coordination with allies and warning of possible 'snapback' sanctions if necessary. The situation remains tense as international diplomacy seeks a resolution.

