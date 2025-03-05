Left Menu

Russia Offers Mediation in US-Iran Nuclear Tension

Russia steps forward as a mediator in the US-Iran nuclear tensions, aiming for a peaceful resolution amidst rising uranium enrichment concerns. While Iran's nuclear intentions are disputed, Russia stresses peaceful solutions, echoing President Putin's commitment to resolve the issue diplomatically. The US, however, maintains a firm stance.

Updated: 05-03-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 02:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has proposed to mediate in the growing tensions between the United States and Iran regarding Tehran's nuclear ambitions, a source informed Reuters on Tuesday. The Kremlin has committed to doing all it can to facilitate a peaceful outcome.

The developments come in the wake of President Trump's shifting US policy towards Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported President Putin's willingness to mediate between Tehran and Washington, emphasizing peace and diplomacy.

In response, the US is determined to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear arms, stressing close coordination with allies and warning of possible 'snapback' sanctions if necessary. The situation remains tense as international diplomacy seeks a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

