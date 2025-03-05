UPDATE 1-Israel criticizes Arab summit statement on Gaza reconstruction

The Israeli foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the statement from the Arab summit held in Cairo to discuss Gaza's reconstruction "failed to address" the realities of the situation following Hamas' October 7 attack.

"Hamas' brutal terrorist attack, which resulted in thousands of Israeli deaths and hundreds of kidnappings, is not mentioned, nor is there any condemnation of this murderous terrorist entity," the foreign ministry said. It also reiterated support for U.S. President Donald Trump's idea, which aims to displace Palestinians and relocate them to Jordan and Egypt, saying Arab states rejected it without giving it a chance.

Representatives from Arab states met in Cairo on Tuesday and adopted Egypt's alternative plan for Gaza's reconstruction that would cost $53 billion and avoid resettling Palestinians. Israel also criticized the statement's reliance on the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA, which it said had previously "demonstrated corruption and support for terrorism".

The Arab statement condemned Israel's latest decision to halt the entry of aid into Gaza, called for an end to Israel's "aggression" in the West Bank and affirmed the vital role of UNRWA in Gaza and the West Bank.

