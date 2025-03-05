Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Israel criticizes Arab summit statement on Gaza reconstruction

The Israeli foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the statement from the Arab summit held in Cairo to discuss Gaza's reconstruction "failed to address" the realities of the situation following Hamas' October 7 attack. "Hamas' brutal terrorist attack, which resulted in thousands of Israeli deaths and hundreds of kidnappings, is not mentioned, nor is there any condemnation of this murderous terrorist entity," the foreign ministry said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2025 02:10 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 02:10 IST
UPDATE 1-Israel criticizes Arab summit statement on Gaza reconstruction

The Israeli foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the statement from the Arab summit held in Cairo to discuss Gaza's reconstruction "failed to address" the realities of the situation following Hamas' October 7 attack.

"Hamas' brutal terrorist attack, which resulted in thousands of Israeli deaths and hundreds of kidnappings, is not mentioned, nor is there any condemnation of this murderous terrorist entity," the foreign ministry said. It also reiterated support for U.S. President Donald Trump's idea, which aims to displace Palestinians and relocate them to Jordan and Egypt, saying Arab states rejected it without giving it a chance.

Representatives from Arab states met in Cairo on Tuesday and adopted Egypt's alternative plan for Gaza's reconstruction that would cost $53 billion and avoid resettling Palestinians. Israel also criticized the statement's reliance on the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA, which it said had previously "demonstrated corruption and support for terrorism".

The Arab statement condemned Israel's latest decision to halt the entry of aid into Gaza, called for an end to Israel's "aggression" in the West Bank and affirmed the vital role of UNRWA in Gaza and the West Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025