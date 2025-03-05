Trump Administration Considers Selling Iconic U.S. Federal Buildings
The Trump administration is considering selling iconic federal buildings in Washington, including the Department of Justice headquarters. The General Services Administration aims to offload 443 properties not essential for government operations. This move could save over $430 million annually and is part of efforts to reduce federal government size.
The Trump administration announced plans to potentially sell some of Washington's most iconic federal buildings, a move expected to save more than $430 million in annual operating costs.
The General Services Administration identified 443 properties, not deemed integral to government activities, totaling over 80 million square feet, that could be sold. These include the headquarters of the Department of Justice, FBI, and more.
This initiative aligns with President Trump's strategy to downsize federal structures, reportedly influenced by tech mogul Elon Musk, and has already led to significant job cuts.
