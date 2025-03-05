Trump Administration Considers Selling Iconic U.S. Federal Buildings

The Trump administration announced plans to potentially sell some of Washington's most iconic federal buildings, a move expected to save more than $430 million in annual operating costs.

The General Services Administration identified 443 properties, not deemed integral to government activities, totaling over 80 million square feet, that could be sold. These include the headquarters of the Department of Justice, FBI, and more.

This initiative aligns with President Trump's strategy to downsize federal structures, reportedly influenced by tech mogul Elon Musk, and has already led to significant job cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)