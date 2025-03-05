Federal Lawsuit Dropped: Idaho's Abortion Ban Under Scrutiny

The Trump administration plans to drop a federal lawsuit aimed at preventing Idaho from enforcing its near-total abortion ban in medical emergencies, according to recent court filings. If dismissed, a preliminary federal court order that currently blocks the ban's enforcement could be nullified.

St. Luke's Health System in Idaho is proactively moving to secure a temporary restraining order against the state's abortion ban in medical emergencies, even if the federal lawsuit is withdrawn. The hospital system has been informed by the U.S. Justice Department about potential plans to file a motion to drop the case, although the department has not yet commented.

The legal disputes arise in the wake of Idaho's abortion legislation, enacted as a trigger law following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade. The conflict underscores ongoing national debates about state-imposed abortion restrictions, especially concerning emergency medical exceptions.

