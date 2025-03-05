Mystery Surrounds Mannheim Car-Ramming Tragedy
A 40-year-old German suspect in a Mannheim car-ramming incident that resulted in two deaths and 11 injuries remains in custody as police seek a motive. The man has previous convictions, and investigations suggest mental illness. Prosecutors rule out extremist motives while examining the suspect's belongings.
Country:
- Germany
Mannheim, Germany is grappling with a tragic car-ramming incident that left two dead and 11 injured. A 40-year-old suspect remains silent about his motives as he was presented before a judge on Tuesday.
Authorities swiftly arrested the suspect after the Monday noon attack in the busy pedestrian zone of downtown Mannheim. Five of the injured are still under hospital care, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.
Investigations continue, with indications of mental illness rather than extremism. The suspect's criminal history includes assault and drunken driving, while his home and car contained items under evaluation by police.
