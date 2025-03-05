Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

The Office of Special Counsel has escalated a legal battle by urging that more than 5,000 probationary employees be reinstated at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This move exemplifies resistance against President Donald Trump's plans to reduce the federal workforce.

If the Merit Systems Protection Board grants the request, these employees will resume duties for 45 days amid ongoing investigations into their dismissal—potentially leading to permanent reinstatement. Special Counsel Hampton Dellinger argues the firings violate federal personnel laws.

The controversy exposes the current turbulence within federal workforce management, as demonstrated by attempts to dismiss officials like Cathy Harris from the Merit Systems Protection Board, emphasizing the ongoing legal correlates of Trump's federal governance strategies.

