Parliamentary Scrutiny Over Telecom Spectrum Controversy
A parliamentary committee has asked the Ministry of Communications for a factual report on allegations that its department allowed telecom companies to surrender auction-acquired spectrum before 2022. This request follows a 2015 CAG report criticizing spectrum auction processes and resulting undue financial advantages to companies like Reliance Jio Infocomm.
- Country:
- India
A parliamentary committee is investigating the Ministry of Communications over allegations that the department let telecom companies return auctioned spectrum before 2022. This scrutiny is prompted by reports and a 2015 CAG audit criticizing the management of spectrum auctions.
The audit highlighted deficiencies in the spectrum auction process, noting that Unified Access Services and Internet Service Providers were permitted to bid for the same BWA spectrum, leading to potential misuse beyond their original licensing terms.
The committee's focus includes a case where Reliance Jio Infocomm, formerly Infotel, potentially benefited by 3,367.29 crore when transitioning to a Unified Licence at old spectrum prices. The ministry has been asked to clarify these issues by the committee led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
First session of newly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly to be held on February 24; pending CAG reports to be tabled in House: officials.
Parliamentary Committee Raises Concerns Over Underutilized Funds and Crime Rates
Yamuna's Clean-Up Call: New Delhi Govt Urged to Act, CAG Report Awaited
CM Rekha Gupta announces tabling of 14 CAG reports in first House meeting of Delhi Assembly.
CAG Report Triggers Political Spar Between BJP and AAP Over Delhi Excise Policy