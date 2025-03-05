Parliamentary Scrutiny Over Telecom Spectrum Controversy

A parliamentary committee is investigating the Ministry of Communications over allegations that the department let telecom companies return auctioned spectrum before 2022. This scrutiny is prompted by reports and a 2015 CAG audit criticizing the management of spectrum auctions.

The audit highlighted deficiencies in the spectrum auction process, noting that Unified Access Services and Internet Service Providers were permitted to bid for the same BWA spectrum, leading to potential misuse beyond their original licensing terms.

The committee's focus includes a case where Reliance Jio Infocomm, formerly Infotel, potentially benefited by 3,367.29 crore when transitioning to a Unified Licence at old spectrum prices. The ministry has been asked to clarify these issues by the committee led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

(With inputs from agencies.)